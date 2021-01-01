Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo X50 vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Vivo X50 vs Apple iPhone X

Виво X50
Vivo X50
VS
Эпл Айфон X
Apple iPhone X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on June 1, 2020, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 33 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X50
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • Comes with 1484 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 2716 mAh
  • Has a 0.76 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (671 against 477 nits)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (315K versus 279K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • 15% higher pixel density (458 vs 398 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 57% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 927 and 592 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo X50
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.56 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 87% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 2.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Vivo X50
477 nits
iPhone X +41%
671 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Vivo X50 +5%
87%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X50 and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Apple GPU
GPU clock 500 MHz -
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo X50
592
iPhone X +57%
927
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo X50
1799
iPhone X +31%
2363
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo X50
279925
iPhone X +13%
315253

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM FunTouch OS 10.5 -
OS size - 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 (65% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo X50
n/a
iPhone X
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo X50
n/a
iPhone X
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo X50
n/a
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Vivo X50
n/a
iPhone X
101
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo X50
n/a
iPhone X
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2020 September 2017
Release date July 2020 November 2017
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) - 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X50. But if the performance, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone X.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Nova 5T or Vivo X50
2. Galaxy A71 or Vivo X50
3. Poco F2 Pro or Vivo X50
4. Realme X50 or Vivo X50
5. OnePlus Nord or Vivo X50
6. iPhone 11 or iPhone X
7. iPhone XS or iPhone X
8. Galaxy A71 or iPhone X
9. Galaxy S20 or iPhone X
10. Huawei P40 or iPhone X

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish