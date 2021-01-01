Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo X50 vs Moto G 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo X50 vs Motorola Moto G 5G

Виво X50
VS
Моторола Мото G 5G
Vivo X50
Motorola Moto G 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on June 1, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X50
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 39 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G 5G
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 665 and 610 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo X50
vs
Moto G 5G

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.56 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Max. Brightness
Vivo X50
485 nits
Moto G 5G +1%
490 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 166.1 mm (6.54 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo X50 +2%
87%
Moto G 5G
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X50 and Motorola Moto G 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 619
GPU clock 500 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo X50
610
Moto G 5G +9%
665
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo X50
1823
Moto G 5G +9%
1985
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo X50
282878
Moto G 5G +4%
294330
AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores (232nd and 215th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM FunTouch OS 10.5 -
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 (65% in 30 min) Yes (36% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 2:11 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo X50
n/a
Moto G 5G
17:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo X50
n/a
Moto G 5G
19:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo X50
n/a
Moto G 5G
43:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 112 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo X50
n/a
Moto G 5G
82.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2020 November 2020
Release date July 2020 December 2020
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 288 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X50. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Nova 5T and Vivo X50
2. Samsung Galaxy A71 and Vivo X50
3. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro and Vivo X50
4. OnePlus Nord and Vivo X50
5. Vivo V17 and Vivo X50
6. Samsung Galaxy M31s and Motorola Moto G 5G
7. OnePlus Nord and Motorola Moto G 5G
8. Xiaomi Mi 10i and Motorola Moto G 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish