Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on June 1, 2020, against the OnePlus 7T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X50
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3800 mAh
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (482K versus 279K)
  • Delivers 55% higher maximum brightness (738 against 477 nits)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 735 and 592 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo X50
vs
OnePlus 7T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 87% 86.74%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 357 Hz
Response time - 6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Vivo X50
477 nits
OnePlus 7T +55%
738 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Vivo X50
87%
OnePlus 7T
86.74%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X50 and OnePlus 7T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 640
GPU clock 500 MHz 627 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo X50
592
OnePlus 7T +24%
735
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo X50
1799
OnePlus 7T +56%
2814
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo X50
279925
OnePlus 7T +72%
482492
AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores (163rd and 51st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM FunTouch OS 10.5 OxygenOS 10.0.7
OS size - 27 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 (65% in 30 min) Yes, Warp Charge 3T (35% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo X50
n/a
OnePlus 7T
12:11 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo X50
n/a
OnePlus 7T
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo X50
n/a
OnePlus 7T
29:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 117°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 51 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo X50
n/a
OnePlus 7T
84.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2020 September 2019
Release date July 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 537 USD
SAR (head) - 1.04 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7T is definitely a better buy.

