Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on June 1, 2020, against the Oppo A74 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X50
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 600 and 467 points
  • Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo A74 5G
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (567 against 477 nits)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo X50
vs
A74 5G

Display

Type AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.56 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87% 83.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 2404 Hz
Response time - 28.6 ms
Contrast - 1663:1
Max. Brightness
Vivo X50
477 nits
A74 5G +19%
567 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo X50 +4%
87%
A74 5G
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X50 and Oppo A74 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 619
GPU clock 500 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~46 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo X50 +28%
600
A74 5G
467
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo X50 +11%
1792
A74 5G
1617
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo X50
276526
A74 5G
n/a
AnTuTu 9 Ranking (100th and 109th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM FunTouch OS 10.5 ColorOS 11.1
OS size - 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 (65% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo X50
n/a
A74 5G
90.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2020 April 2021
Release date July 2020 April 2021
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 371 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X50. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A74 5G.

