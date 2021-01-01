Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo X50 vs Realme 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Vivo X50 vs Oppo Realme 8 Pro

Виво X50
VS
Оппо Реалми 8 Про
Vivo X50
Oppo Realme 8 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on June 1, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X50
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 610 and 567 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (637 against 485 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo X50
vs
Realme 8 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 114 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Vivo X50
485 nits
Realme 8 Pro +31%
637 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo X50 +4%
87%
Realme 8 Pro
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X50 and Oppo Realme 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 618
GPU clock 500 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo X50 +8%
610
Realme 8 Pro
567
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo X50 +7%
1823
Realme 8 Pro
1699
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo X50
282878
Realme 8 Pro +2%
289062
AnTuTu Android Ranking (232nd and 223rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM FunTouch OS 10.5 Realme UI 2.0
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 (65% in 30 min) Yes (88% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 0:39 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo X50
n/a
Realme 8 Pro
16:43 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo X50
n/a
Realme 8 Pro
21:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo X50
n/a
Realme 8 Pro
35:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo X50
n/a
Realme 8 Pro
84.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2020 March 2021
Release date July 2020 March 2021
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 375 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X50. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo X50 or Samsung Galaxy S10
2. Vivo X50 or Xiaomi Mi Note 10
3. Vivo X50 or Samsung Galaxy S20
4. Vivo X50 or Apple iPhone X
5. Vivo X50 or Vivo V20
6. Oppo Realme 8 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
7. Oppo Realme 8 Pro or Samsung Galaxy M31
8. Oppo Realme 8 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
9. Oppo Realme 8 Pro or Oppo Realme 6 Pro
10. Oppo Realme 8 Pro or Oppo Realme 7

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish