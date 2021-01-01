Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo X50 vs Galaxy A32 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo X50 vs Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on June 1, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X50
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 47% higher pixel density (398 vs 270 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (276K versus 239K)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo X50
vs
Galaxy A32 5G

Display

Type AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.56 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87% 81.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Max. Brightness
Vivo X50
477 nits
Galaxy A32 5G +3%
492 nits

Design and build

Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo X50 +7%
87%
Galaxy A32 5G
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X50 and Samsung Galaxy A32 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 500 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo X50 +19%
600
Galaxy A32 5G
504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo X50 +9%
1792
Galaxy A32 5G
1648
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo X50 +15%
276526
Galaxy A32 5G
239752
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Results (100th and 125th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM FunTouch OS 10.5 One UI 3.1
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 (65% in 30 min) Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 2:24 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo X50
n/a
Galaxy A32 5G
17:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo X50
n/a
Galaxy A32 5G
15:57 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo X50
n/a
Galaxy A32 5G
31:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2020 January 2021
Release date July 2020 February 2021
Launch price ~ 562 USD -
SAR (head) - 0.33 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.08 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X50. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

