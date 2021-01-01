Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on June 1, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.