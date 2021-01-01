Vivo X50 vs Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on June 1, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo X50
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 47% higher pixel density (398 vs 270 PPI)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (276K versus 239K)
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
- Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- The phone is 8-months newer
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
56
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
68
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.56 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.8:9
|20:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87%
|81.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
Design and build
|Height
|159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|7.55 mm (0.3 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
|MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G57 MC3
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo X50 +19%
600
504
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo X50 +9%
1792
1648
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo X50 +15%
276526
239752
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Results (100th and 125th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 11
|ROM
|FunTouch OS 10.5
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|-
|22 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 (65% in 30 min)
|Yes (23% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:00 hr
|2:24 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:57 hr
Talk (3G)
31:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|-
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|12
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2020
|January 2021
|Release date
|July 2020
|February 2021
|Launch price
|~ 562 USD
|-
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.33 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.08 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X50. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G.
