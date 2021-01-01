Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo X50 vs Galaxy A70 – which one to choose?

Vivo X50 vs Samsung Galaxy A70

Vivo X50
Samsung Galaxy A70

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on June 1, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X50
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (285K versus 205K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (613 against 483 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo X50
vs
Galaxy A70

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 87% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Vivo X50
483 nits
Galaxy A70 +27%
613 nits

Design and build

Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo X50 +1%
87%
Galaxy A70
86%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X50 and Samsung Galaxy A70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 612
GPU clock 500 MHz 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo X50 +26%
610
Galaxy A70
483
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo X50 +93%
1818
Galaxy A70
941
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo X50 +39%
285478
Galaxy A70
205650
AnTuTu Ranking (170th and 236th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM FunTouch OS 10.5 One UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 (65% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo X50
n/a
Galaxy A70
13:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo X50
n/a
Galaxy A70
17:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo X50
n/a
Galaxy A70
37:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 6500 x 4920
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo X50
n/a
Galaxy A70
82.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2020 March 2019
Release date July 2020 April 2019
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) - 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X50 is definitely a better buy.

