Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on June 1, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.