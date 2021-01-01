Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo X50 vs Galaxy S10 – which one to choose?

Vivo X50 vs Samsung Galaxy S10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on June 1, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X50
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3400 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 70% higher maximum brightness (812 against 477 nits)
  • 38% higher pixel density (551 vs 398 PPI)
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (393K versus 279K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo X50
vs
Galaxy S10

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19:9
PPI 398 ppi 551 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 87% 88.08%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.1%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 4.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Vivo X50
477 nits
Galaxy S10 +70%
812 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 157 gramm (5.54 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Vivo X50
87%
Galaxy S10 +1%
88.08%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X50 and Samsung Galaxy S10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 500 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo X50
592
Galaxy S10 +17%
692
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo X50
1799
Galaxy S10 +13%
2027
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo X50
279925
Galaxy S10 +40%
393293

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM FunTouch OS 10.5 One UI 3.0
OS size - 9.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Vivo FlashCharge 2.0 (65% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo X50
n/a
Galaxy S10
10:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo X50
n/a
Galaxy S10
12:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo X50
n/a
Galaxy S10
21:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/2.5 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo X50
n/a
Galaxy S10
88 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced June 2020 February 2019
Release date July 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) - 0.48 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.59 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

