Vivo X50 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G VS Vivo X50 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X50 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on June 1, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X50 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (747K versus 344K)

Delivers 66% higher maximum brightness (799 against 480 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Vivo X50 Price Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 87% 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Vivo X50 480 nits Galaxy S21 FE 5G +66% 799 nits

Design and build Height 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 173 gramm (6.1 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue White, Gray, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Vivo X50 +2% 87% Galaxy S21 FE 5G 85.3%

Performance Tests of Vivo X50 and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 660 GPU clock 500 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Vivo X50 606 Galaxy S21 FE 5G +83% 1107 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Vivo X50 1811 Galaxy S21 FE 5G +69% 3064 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Vivo X50 344466 Galaxy S21 FE 5G +117% 747643 CPU 102096 192462 GPU 82765 274124 Memory 58460 128894 UX 98263 146347 Total score 344466 747643 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Phone Scores

Software Operating system Android 10 Android 12 ROM FunTouch OS 10.5 One UI 4.0

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No - Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced June 2020 January 2022 Release date July 2020 January 2022 SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.48 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.