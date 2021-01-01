Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X51 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G) that was released on October 21, 2020, against the Vivo X50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.