Home > Smartphone comparison > X60 Pro Plus vs iPhone 12 – which one to choose?

Vivo X60 Pro Plus vs Apple iPhone 12

Виво X60 Про Плюс
VS
Эпл Айфон 12
Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Apple iPhone 12

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on January 21, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro Plus
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1385 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 2815 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (91 vs 84 hours)
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (817 against 651 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (719K versus 587K)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo
  • Stereo speakers
  • 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 398 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1637 and 1149 points
  • Weighs 26.6 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X60 Pro Plus
vs
iPhone 12

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - 226 Hz
Response time - 16 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
X60 Pro Plus +25%
817 nits
iPhone 12
651 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 190.6 gramm (6.72 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Orange White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
X60 Pro Plus +5%
89.9%
iPhone 12
86%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X60 Pro Plus and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X60 Pro Plus
1149
iPhone 12 +42%
1637
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X60 Pro Plus
3727
iPhone 12 +10%
4090
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
X60 Pro Plus +23%
719521
iPhone 12
587194

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM OriginOS 1.0 -
OS size - 7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 55 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (84% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:43 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X60 Pro Plus
11:33 hr
iPhone 12 +10%
12:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
X60 Pro Plus +47%
19:17 hr
iPhone 12
13:04 hr
Talk (3G)
X60 Pro Plus +22%
23:49 hr
iPhone 12
19:27 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Vivo X60 Pro Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
X60 Pro Plus
131
iPhone 12 +1%
132
Video quality
X60 Pro Plus
110
iPhone 12 +2%
112
Generic camera score
X60 Pro Plus +5%
128
iPhone 12
122

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
X60 Pro Plus
n/a
iPhone 12
81.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2021 October 2020
Release date January 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.47 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X60 Pro Plus. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo X60 Pro Plus or X50 Pro
2. Apple iPhone 12 or iPhone 11
3. Apple iPhone 12 or Samsung Galaxy S21
4. Apple iPhone 12 or iPhone XS
5. Apple iPhone 12 or OnePlus 8 Pro
6. Apple iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish