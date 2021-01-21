Home > Smartphone comparison > X60 Pro Plus vs Pixel 5a 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo X60 Pro Plus vs Google Pixel 5a 5G

Виво X60 Про Плюс
VS
Гугл Пиксель 5a 5G
Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Google Pixel 5a 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on January 21, 2021, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro Plus
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Shows 34% longer battery life (122 vs 91 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 4680 vs 4200 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X60 Pro Plus
vs
Pixel 5a 5G

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.34 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 85%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
X60 Pro Plus
802 nits
Pixel 5a 5G +7%
856 nits

Design and build

Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) 154.9 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 190.6 gramm (6.72 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material - Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Orange Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
X60 Pro Plus +6%
89.9%
Pixel 5a 5G
85%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X60 Pro Plus and Google Pixel 5a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 620
GPU clock 840 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X60 Pro Plus +75%
1131
Pixel 5a 5G
648
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X60 Pro Plus +88%
3693
Pixel 5a 5G
1961
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM OriginOS 1.0 Stock Android

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4680 mAh
Charge power 55 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (84% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:43 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X60 Pro Plus
11:33 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +61%
18:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
X60 Pro Plus
19:17 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +11%
21:32 hr
Talk (3G)
X60 Pro Plus
23:49 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +39%
32:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution - 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 119°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Vivo X60 Pro Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2021 August 2021
Release date January 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 421 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.47 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X60 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.

