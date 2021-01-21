Vivo X60 Pro Plus vs Google Pixel 5a 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on January 21, 2021, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro Plus
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Shows 34% longer battery life (122 vs 91 hours)
- Supports wireless charging up to
- Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 4680 vs 4200 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- The phone is 7-months newer
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
80
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
100
63
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
87
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
83
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
85
75
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.56 inches
|6.34 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.8:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|415 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.9%
|85%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|158.8 mm (6.25 inches)
|154.9 mm (6.1 inches)
|Width
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|190.6 gramm (6.72 oz)
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|-
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Orange
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X60 Pro Plus +75%
1131
648
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X60 Pro Plus +88%
3693
1961
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
705697
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|OriginOS 1.0
|Stock Android
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|4680 mAh
|Charge power
|55 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (84% in 30 min)
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:43 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:33 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +61%
18:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
19:17 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +11%
21:32 hr
Talk (3G)
23:49 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +39%
32:57 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Vivo X60 Pro Plus from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/4.0"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
131
Video quality
110
Generic camera score
128
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2021
|August 2021
|Release date
|January 2021
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 421 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.8 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.47 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X60 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.
