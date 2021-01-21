Home > Smartphone comparison > X60 Pro Plus vs Mate 40 Pro – which one to choose?

Vivo X60 Pro Plus vs Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Виво X60 Про Плюс
VS
Хуавей Мейт 40 Про
Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on January 21, 2021, against the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, which is powered by Kirin 9000 5G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro Plus
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1131 and 910 points
  • Weighs 21.4 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (101 vs 91 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • 11% higher pixel density (441 vs 398 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X60 Pro Plus
vs
Mate 40 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.76 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1344 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 94.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.5%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
X60 Pro Plus +1%
802 nits
Mate 40 Pro
796 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 190.6 gramm (6.72 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Orange Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X60 Pro Plus
89.9%
Mate 40 Pro +5%
94.1%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X60 Pro Plus and Huawei Mate 40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Kirin 9000 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3130 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G78 MP24
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X60 Pro Plus +24%
1131
Mate 40 Pro
910
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X60 Pro Plus +14%
3693
Mate 40 Pro
3245
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
X60 Pro Plus +3%
705697
Mate 40 Pro
682195
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM OriginOS 1.0 EMUI 11
OS size - 18.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge power 55 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (84% in 30 min) Yes, HUAWEI SuperCharge (87% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:43 hr 0:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X60 Pro Plus
11:33 hr
Mate 40 Pro +26%
14:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
X60 Pro Plus +17%
19:17 hr
Mate 40 Pro
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
X60 Pro Plus
23:49 hr
Mate 40 Pro
23:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8200 x 6100
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 3840 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Vivo X60 Pro Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Mate 40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2021 October 2020
Release date January 2021 November 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 1125 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.47 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Mate 40 Pro. It has a better battery life, design, and sound.

