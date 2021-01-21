Home > Smartphone comparison > X60 Pro Plus vs Huawei P30 – which one to choose?

Vivo X60 Pro Plus vs Huawei P30

Виво X60 Про Плюс
VS
Хуавей П30
Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Huawei P30

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on January 21, 2021, against the Huawei P30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro Plus
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (705K versus 370K)
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (91 vs 83 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (802 against 625 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 550 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3650 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 25.6 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X60 Pro Plus
vs
Huawei P30

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 422 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 3.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
X60 Pro Plus +28%
802 nits
Huawei P30
625 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) 149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 190.6 gramm (6.72 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Orange Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X60 Pro Plus +5%
89.9%
Huawei P30
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X60 Pro Plus and Huawei P30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 840 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X60 Pro Plus +61%
1131
Huawei P30
703
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X60 Pro Plus +46%
3693
Huawei P30
2534
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
X60 Pro Plus +90%
705697
Huawei P30
370887
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM OriginOS 1.0 EMUI 10
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 3650 mAh
Charge power 55 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (84% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:43 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X60 Pro Plus
11:33 hr
Huawei P30 +19%
13:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
X60 Pro Plus +18%
19:17 hr
Huawei P30
16:22 hr
Talk (3G)
X60 Pro Plus +5%
23:49 hr
Huawei P30
22:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution - 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Vivo X60 Pro Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
X60 Pro Plus
n/a
Huawei P30
82.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2021 March 2019
Release date January 2021 May 2019
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg 0.33 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.47 W/kg 0.85 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X60 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Vivo X60 Pro Plus
2. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs Vivo X60 Pro Plus
3. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Vivo X60 Pro Plus
4. Oppo Find X3 Pro vs Vivo X60 Pro Plus
5. Vivo X60 Pro vs Vivo X60 Pro Plus
6. Xiaomi Mi 9T vs Huawei P30
7. Huawei P30 Pro vs Huawei P30
8. Huawei Honor 20 Pro vs Huawei P30
9. Huawei Nova 5T vs Huawei P30
10. Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Huawei P30

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish