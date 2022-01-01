Vivo X60 Pro Plus vs OnePlus 10 Pro VS Vivo X60 Pro Plus OnePlus 10 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on January 21, 2021, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro Plus The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh

Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 814 nits)

40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1007K versus 721K)

32% higher pixel density (525 vs 398 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

The phone is 1-year newer

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 11

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness X60 Pro Plus 814 nits 10 Pro +59% 1294 nits

Design and build Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches) Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 190.6 gramm (6.72 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) Waterproof No - Rear material - Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Orange Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio X60 Pro Plus 89.9% 10 Pro 90%

Performance Tests of Vivo X60 Pro Plus and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 730 GPU clock 840 MHz 818 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Channels 2 - Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) X60 Pro Plus 1137 10 Pro +9% 1243 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) X60 Pro Plus 3709 10 Pro +12% 4141 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 X60 Pro Plus 721977 10 Pro +40% 1007290 CPU 193824 229138 GPU 2430003 438172 Memory 133158 172155 UX 152437 168167 Total score 721977 1007290 AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (53rd and 3rd place)

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12.1 ROM OriginOS 1.0 ColorOS 12.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4200 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 55 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (84% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 0:43 hr 0:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) X60 Pro Plus 11:33 hr 10 Pro n/a Watching videos (Player) X60 Pro Plus 19:17 hr 10 Pro n/a Talk (3G) X60 Pro Plus 23:49 hr 10 Pro n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution - 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3.3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 114° 150° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Vivo X60 Pro Plus from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X60 Pro Plus 131 10 Pro n/a Video quality X60 Pro Plus 110 10 Pro n/a Generic camera score X60 Pro Plus 128 10 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2021 January 2022 Release date January 2021 January 2022 SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.47 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.