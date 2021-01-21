Home > Smartphone comparison > X60 Pro Plus vs Nord 2 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo X60 Pro Plus vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Виво X60 Про Плюс
VS
Ванплас Норд 2 5G
Vivo X60 Pro Plus
OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on January 21, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro Plus
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (802 against 623 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • 42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1131 and 799 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (102 vs 91 hours)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X60 Pro Plus
vs
Nord 2 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 128.2%
PWM - 119 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
X60 Pro Plus +29%
802 nits
Nord 2 5G
623 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190.6 gramm (6.72 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Orange Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X60 Pro Plus +5%
89.9%
Nord 2 5G
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X60 Pro Plus and OnePlus Nord 2 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 840 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X60 Pro Plus +42%
1131
Nord 2 5G
799
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X60 Pro Plus +33%
3693
Nord 2 5G
2769
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
X60 Pro Plus
705697
Nord 2 5G
n/a
AnTuTu Ranking (27th and 58th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM OriginOS 1.0 OxygenOS 11.3
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 55 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (84% in 30 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:43 hr 0:31 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X60 Pro Plus
11:33 hr
Nord 2 5G +43%
16:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
X60 Pro Plus +20%
19:17 hr
Nord 2 5G
16:02 hr
Talk (3G)
X60 Pro Plus
23:49 hr
Nord 2 5G +5%
24:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 119°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Vivo X60 Pro Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
X60 Pro Plus +5%
131
Nord 2 5G
125
Video quality
X60 Pro Plus +5%
110
Nord 2 5G
105
Generic camera score
X60 Pro Plus +10%
128
Nord 2 5G
116

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
X60 Pro Plus
n/a
Nord 2 5G
81.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2021 July 2021
Release date January 2021 July 2021
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 369 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.47 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X60 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

