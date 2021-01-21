Home > Smartphone comparison > X60 Pro Plus vs Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo X60 Pro Plus vs Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G

Виво X60 Про Плюс
VS
Оппо Рено 6 Про Плас 5G
Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on January 21, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro Plus
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (802 against 600 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X60 Pro Plus
vs
Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 88.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
X60 Pro Plus +34%
802 nits
Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G
600 nits

Design and build

Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190.6 gramm (6.72 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Orange Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Vivo X60 Pro Plus and Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 650
GPU clock 840 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
AnTuTu 9 Android Results (24th and 38th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM OriginOS 1.0 ColorOS 11.3

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 55 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (84% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:43 hr 0:46 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 123°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Vivo X60 Pro Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2021 May 2021
Release date January 2021 June 2021
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 480 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.47 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X60 Pro Plus. But if the battery life, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. X60 Pro Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra
2. X60 Pro Plus and 9 Pro
3. X60 Pro Plus and iPhone 13 Pro
4. X60 Pro Plus and iPhone 12
5. X60 Pro Plus and Vivo X60
6. Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G and Galaxy A51
7. Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G and Mi Note 10 Lite
8. Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G and Galaxy A71
9. Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G and 9 Pro
10. Reno 6 Pro Plus 5G and Realme 7

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish