Home > Smartphone comparison > X60 Pro Plus vs Galaxy Note 20 – which one to choose?

Vivo X60 Pro Plus vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Виво X60 Про Плюс
VS
Самсунг Галакси Ноут 20
Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on January 21, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro Plus
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (705K versus 471K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (802 against 618 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Stereo speakers
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X60 Pro Plus
vs
Galaxy Note 20

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 89.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 6.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
X60 Pro Plus +30%
802 nits
Galaxy Note 20
618 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190.6 gramm (6.72 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Orange Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X60 Pro Plus +1%
89.9%
Galaxy Note 20
89.2%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X60 Pro Plus and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Samsung Exynos 990
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 840 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2400 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X60 Pro Plus +34%
3693
Galaxy Note 20
2763
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
X60 Pro Plus +50%
705697
Galaxy Note 20
471801
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (24th and 65th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM OriginOS 1.0 One UI 2.5
OS size - 35 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 55 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (84% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:43 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Vivo X60 Pro Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2021 August 2020
Release date January 2021 August 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg 0.359 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.47 W/kg 1.366 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X60 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. iPhone 12 Pro Max vs X60 Pro Plus
2. Mi 11 Ultra vs X60 Pro Plus
3. iPhone 13 Pro Max vs X60 Pro Plus
4. Find X3 Pro vs X60 Pro Plus
5. X60 Pro vs X60 Pro Plus
6. Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 20
7. Honor 20 vs Galaxy Note 20
8. iPhone 11 vs Galaxy Note 20
9. Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy Note 20
10. Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 20

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish