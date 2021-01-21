Vivo X60 Pro Plus vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on January 21, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro Plus
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (705K versus 471K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (802 against 618 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Stereo speakers
- Reverse charging feature
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
88
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
86
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.56 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.8:9
|20:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.9%
|89.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|250 Hz
|Response time
|-
|6.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.8 mm (6.25 inches)
|161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
|Width
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|190.6 gramm (6.72 oz)
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|-
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Orange
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Samsung Exynos 990
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2730 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Mali-G77 MP11
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|550 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|2400 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X60 Pro Plus +22%
1131
927
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X60 Pro Plus +34%
3693
2763
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
X60 Pro Plus +50%
705697
471801
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (24th and 65th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|ROM
|OriginOS 1.0
|One UI 2.5
|OS size
|-
|35 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|55 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (84% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:43 hr
|1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:33 hr
Watching videos (Player)
19:17 hr
Talk (3G)
23:49 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Vivo X60 Pro Plus from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3872 x 2592
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
X60 Pro Plus +7%
131
123
Video quality
X60 Pro Plus +5%
110
105
Generic camera score
X60 Pro Plus +7%
128
120
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2021
|August 2020
|Release date
|January 2021
|August 2020
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 1000 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.8 W/kg
|0.359 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.47 W/kg
|1.366 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X60 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1