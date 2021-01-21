Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on January 21, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.