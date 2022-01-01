Vivo X60 Pro Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G VS Vivo X60 Pro Plus Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on January 21, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro Plus The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

The phone is 1-year newer

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Reverse charging feature

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness X60 Pro Plus +3% 820 nits Galaxy S21 FE 5G 799 nits

Design and build Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 190.6 gramm (6.72 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material - Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Orange White, Gray, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio X60 Pro Plus +5% 89.9% Galaxy S21 FE 5G 85.3%

Performance Tests of Vivo X60 Pro Plus and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 660 GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) X60 Pro Plus +4% 1146 Galaxy S21 FE 5G 1107 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) X60 Pro Plus +22% 3734 Galaxy S21 FE 5G 3064 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 X60 Pro Plus 722613 Galaxy S21 FE 5G +3% 747643 CPU 193824 192462 GPU 2430003 274124 Memory 133158 128894 UX 152437 146347 Total score 722613 747643 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Results (46th and 34th place)

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM OriginOS 1.0 One UI 4.0

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 114° 123° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Vivo X60 Pro Plus from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X60 Pro Plus 131 Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Video quality X60 Pro Plus 110 Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Generic camera score X60 Pro Plus 128 Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No - Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2021 January 2022 Release date January 2021 January 2022 SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg 0.95 W/kg SAR (body) 0.47 W/kg 1.48 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Vivo X60 Pro Plus.