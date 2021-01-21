Home > Smartphone comparison > X60 Pro Plus vs Galaxy S21 Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on January 21, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro Plus
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (719K versus 615K)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (114 vs 91 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4200 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (887 against 817 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X60 Pro Plus
vs
Galaxy S21 Plus

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 88.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.9%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 6.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
X60 Pro Plus
817 nits
Galaxy S21 Plus +9%
887 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190.6 gramm (6.72 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Orange Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X60 Pro Plus +2%
89.9%
Galaxy S21 Plus
88.3%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X60 Pro Plus and Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Samsung Exynos 2100
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G78 MP14
GPU clock 840 MHz 760 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
X60 Pro Plus +17%
719521
Galaxy S21 Plus
615095
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking (13th and 46th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM OriginOS 1.0 One UI 3.1
OS size - 27.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 55 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (84% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:43 hr 1:12 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X60 Pro Plus
11:33 hr
Galaxy S21 Plus +20%
13:55 hr
Watching videos (Player)
X60 Pro Plus +3%
19:17 hr
Galaxy S21 Plus
18:53 hr
Talk (3G)
X60 Pro Plus
23:49 hr
Galaxy S21 Plus +32%
31:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 1.1x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Vivo X60 Pro Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.24"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2021 January 2021
Release date January 2021 February 2021
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 1125 USD
SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg 0.54 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.47 W/kg 1.33 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Vivo X60 Pro Plus.

