Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on January 21, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.