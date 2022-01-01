Vivo X60 Pro Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra VS Vivo X60 Pro Plus Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on January 21, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro Plus Weighs 37.4 grams less Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Delivers 115% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 822 nits)

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh

35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (977K versus 722K)

26% higher pixel density (500 vs 398 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1440 x 3080 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 500 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness X60 Pro Plus 822 nits Galaxy S22 Ultra +115% 1767 nits

Design and build Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 190.6 gramm (6.72 oz) 228 gramm (8.04 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material - Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Orange White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio X60 Pro Plus 89.9% Galaxy S22 Ultra 90%

Performance Tests of Vivo X60 Pro Plus and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Samsung Exynos 2200 Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Samsung Xclipse 920 GPU clock 840 MHz 1300 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) X60 Pro Plus 1149 Galaxy S22 Ultra +2% 1177 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) X60 Pro Plus +6% 3734 Galaxy S22 Ultra 3527 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 X60 Pro Plus 722692 Galaxy S22 Ultra +35% 977979 CPU 193824 231679 GPU 2430003 412278 Memory 133158 161800 UX 152437 164423 Total score 722692 977979 AnTuTu 9 Ranking List (51st and 5th place)

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM OriginOS 1.0 One UI 4.1

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution - 12000 x 9000 Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 10x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 114° 120° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Vivo X60 Pro Plus from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 7864 x 5200 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.82" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X60 Pro Plus 131 Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a Video quality X60 Pro Plus 110 Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a Generic camera score X60 Pro Plus 128 Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2021 February 2022 Release date January 2021 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.47 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.