Vivo X60 Pro Plus vs V23 Pro VS Vivo X60 Pro Plus Vivo V23 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on January 21, 2021, against the Vivo V23 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro Plus The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Optical image stabilization

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (721K versus 630K)

34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1137 and 849 points Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 Pro Shows 21% longer battery life (110 vs 91 hours)

The phone is 11-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Weighs 19.6 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.56 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 - PPI 398 ppi 398 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 89.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness X60 Pro Plus +3% 814 nits V23 Pro 794 nits

Design and build Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) 159.5 mm (6.28 inches) Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 190.6 gramm (6.72 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material - Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Orange Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio X60 Pro Plus 89.9% V23 Pro 89.5%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM OriginOS 1.0 Funtouch 12

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Zoom Optical, 5x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 114° 120° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Vivo X60 Pro Plus from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 8700 x 5800 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X60 Pro Plus 131 V23 Pro n/a Video quality X60 Pro Plus 110 V23 Pro n/a Generic camera score X60 Pro Plus 128 V23 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2021 January 2022 Release date January 2021 January 2022 SAR (head) 0.8 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.47 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X60 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.