Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on January 21, 2021, against the Vivo X60 Pro, which is powered by Exynos 1080 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.