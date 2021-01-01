Home > Smartphone comparison > X60 Pro vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro (with Exynos 1080) that was released on December 29, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has 3x more RAM: 12GB versus 4GB
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1090 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3110 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Thinner bezels – 11.1% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (654K versus 523K)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 55% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1358 and 875 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.56 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 24.8 ms
Contrast - 999:1
Max. Brightness
X60 Pro
n/a
iPhone 11
650 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
X60 Pro +14%
90.1%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X60 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1080 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP10 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 800 MHz -
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X60 Pro
875
iPhone 11 +55%
1358
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X60 Pro
2999
iPhone 11 +18%
3526
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
X60 Pro +25%
654137
iPhone 11
523709

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM OriginOS -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X60 Pro
n/a
iPhone 11
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
X60 Pro
n/a
iPhone 11
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
X60 Pro
n/a
iPhone 11
17:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 5x Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
X60 Pro
n/a
iPhone 11
129
Video quality
X60 Pro
n/a
iPhone 11
109
Generic camera score
X60 Pro
n/a
iPhone 11
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
X60 Pro
n/a
iPhone 11
84 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2020 September 2019
Release date January 2021 September 2019
Launch price - ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X60 Pro. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11.

