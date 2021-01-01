Home > Smartphone comparison > X60 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro (with Exynos 1080) that was released on December 29, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1385 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 2815 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 398 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X60 Pro
vs
iPhone 12 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 277 Hz
Response time - 3.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
X60 Pro
n/a
iPhone 12 Pro
810 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
X60 Pro +5%
90.1%
iPhone 12 Pro
86%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X60 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1080 Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2800 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP10 Apple GPU
GPU clock 800 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X60 Pro
870
iPhone 12 Pro +85%
1611
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X60 Pro
2997
iPhone 12 Pro +37%
4119
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
X60 Pro +8%
652841
iPhone 12 Pro
602666

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM OriginOS -
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (59% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X60 Pro
n/a
iPhone 12 Pro
12:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
X60 Pro
n/a
iPhone 12 Pro
14:06 hr
Talk (3G)
X60 Pro
n/a
iPhone 12 Pro
18:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
X60 Pro
n/a
iPhone 12 Pro
92.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2020 October 2020
Release date January 2021 October 2020
Launch price - ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 12 Pro. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Vivo X60 Pro.

