Vivo X60 Pro vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro (with Exynos 1080) that was released on December 29, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Comes with 1385 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 2815 mAh
- Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 398 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
95
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
82
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.56 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.8:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.1%
|86%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.6%
|PWM
|-
|277 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3.6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 1080
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G78 MP10
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|-
|RAM size
|12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
870
iPhone 12 Pro +85%
1611
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2997
iPhone 12 Pro +37%
4119
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
X60 Pro +8%
652841
602666
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|OriginOS
|-
|OS size
|-
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|2815 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (65% in 30 min)
|Yes (59% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:00 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:06 hr
Talk (3G)
18:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
135
Video quality
112
Generic camera score
128
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2020
|October 2020
|Release date
|January 2021
|October 2020
|Launch price
|-
|~ 1250 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 12 Pro. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Vivo X60 Pro.
