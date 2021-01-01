Home > Smartphone comparison > X60 Pro vs iPhone XS – which one to choose?

Vivo X60 Pro vs Apple iPhone XS

Виво X60 Про
VS
Эпл Айфон XS
Vivo X60 Pro
Apple iPhone XS

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on December 29, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro
  • Has 3x more RAM: 12GB versus 4GB
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1542 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 2658 mAh
  • Has a 0.76 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (77 vs 72 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (814 against 658 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo
  • Stereo speakers
  • 15% higher pixel density (458 vs 398 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1103 and 1015 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X60 Pro
vs
iPhone XS

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.56 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% 98.8%
PWM 245 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 6.4 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
X60 Pro +24%
814 nits
iPhone XS
658 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
X60 Pro +9%
90.1%
iPhone XS
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X60 Pro and Apple iPhone XS in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 675 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X60 Pro
1015
iPhone XS +9%
1103
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X60 Pro +23%
3438
iPhone XS
2787
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
X60 Pro
n/a
iPhone XS
382626
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
X60 Pro
n/a
iPhone XS
343172
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM Funtouch 11.1 -
OS size 30 GB 11.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 2658 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 2:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X60 Pro
10:07 hr
iPhone XS +1%
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
X60 Pro +79%
20:05 hr
iPhone XS
11:21 hr
Talk (3G)
X60 Pro +72%
24:24 hr
iPhone XS
14:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Vivo X60 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
X60 Pro
127
iPhone XS
n/a
Video quality
X60 Pro
100
iPhone XS
n/a
Generic camera score
X60 Pro
120
iPhone XS
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
X60 Pro +8%
94.1 dB
iPhone XS
87.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2020 September 2018
Release date January 2021 September 2018
Launch price ~ 812 USD ~ 1100 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X60 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo X60 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
2. Vivo X60 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
3. Vivo X60 Pro or OnePlus 9
4. Vivo X60 Pro or Vivo X60
5. Vivo X60 Pro or Pro Plus
6. Apple iPhone XS or Samsung Galaxy S10
7. Apple iPhone XS or iPhone XR
8. Apple iPhone XS or iPhone 11 Pro
9. Apple iPhone XS or Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
10. Apple iPhone XS or XS Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish