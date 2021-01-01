Vivo X60 Pro vs Google Pixel 6 Pro VS Vivo X60 Pro Google Pixel 6 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on December 29, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Weighs 31 grams less Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

Comes with 803 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4200 mAh

29% higher pixel density (512 vs 398 PPI)

Shows 9% longer battery life (84 vs 77 hours)

Supports wireless charging up to 23W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.56 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.5:9 PPI 398 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% 88.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.9% - PWM 245 Hz - Response time 6.4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness X60 Pro 816 nits Pixel 6 Pro +5% 858 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio X60 Pro +1% 90.1% Pixel 6 Pro 88.8%

Performance Tests of Vivo X60 Pro and Google Pixel 6 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Google Tensor Max. clock 3200 MHz 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55

- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1 L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G78 MP20 GPU clock 675 MHz 848 MHz FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 12 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) X60 Pro 1029 Pixel 6 Pro +1% 1042 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) X60 Pro +23% 3486 Pixel 6 Pro 2828 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 X60 Pro +6% 717138 Pixel 6 Pro 675449 AnTuTu 9 Ranking (38th and 64th place)

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM Funtouch 11.1 Stock Android OS size 30 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4200 mAh 5003 mAh Charge power 33 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (23 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:59 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) X60 Pro 10:07 hr Pixel 6 Pro +22% 12:32 hr Watching videos (Player) X60 Pro +31% 20:05 hr Pixel 6 Pro 15:35 hr Talk (3G) X60 Pro 24:24 hr Pixel 6 Pro +8% 26:21 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 4x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 114° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 104 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Vivo X60 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 11.1 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3840 x 2880 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X60 Pro 127 Pixel 6 Pro n/a Video quality X60 Pro 100 Pixel 6 Pro n/a Generic camera score X60 Pro 120 Pixel 6 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness X60 Pro 94.1 dB Pixel 6 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2020 October 2021 Release date January 2021 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6 Pro. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Vivo X60 Pro.