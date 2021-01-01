Home > Smartphone comparison > X60 Pro vs Honor 20 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on December 29, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
  • Delivers 80% higher maximum brightness (814 against 451 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3750 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.9% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (89 vs 77 hours)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X60 Pro
vs
Honor 20

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.56 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% 98.6%
PWM 245 Hz Not detected
Response time 6.4 ms 35.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 875:1
Max. Brightness
X60 Pro +80%
814 nits
Honor 20
451 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 154.25 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
X60 Pro +7%
90.1%
Honor 20
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X60 Pro and Huawei Honor 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 675 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X60 Pro +49%
1015
Honor 20
679
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X60 Pro +47%
3438
Honor 20
2337
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
X60 Pro
n/a
Honor 20
305954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
X60 Pro
n/a
Honor 20
397903
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Funtouch 11.1 Magic 4.0
OS size 30 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 33 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X60 Pro
10:07 hr
Honor 20 +32%
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
X60 Pro +42%
20:05 hr
Honor 20
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
X60 Pro
24:24 hr
Honor 20 +33%
32:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 117°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Vivo X60 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
X60 Pro
127
Honor 20
n/a
Video quality
X60 Pro
100
Honor 20
n/a
Generic camera score
X60 Pro
120
Honor 20
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
X60 Pro +16%
94.1 dB
Honor 20
81 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2020 May 2019
Release date January 2021 June 2019
Launch price ~ 812 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) - 0.84 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X60 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

