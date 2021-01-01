Vivo X60 Pro vs Huawei P50 Pro VS Vivo X60 Pro Huawei P50 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on December 29, 2020, against the Huawei P50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (717K versus 602K)

Weighs 16 grams less Reasons to consider the Huawei P50 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

13% higher pixel density (450 vs 398 PPI)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.56 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1228 x 2700 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 450 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% 91.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.9% - PWM 245 Hz - Response time 6.4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness X60 Pro 816 nits P50 Pro +4% 847 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 72.8 mm (2.87 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio X60 Pro 90.1% P50 Pro +1% 91.2%

Performance Tests of Vivo X60 Pro and Huawei P50 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G Max. clock 3200 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 660 GPU clock 675 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) X60 Pro 1029 P50 Pro +1% 1042 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) X60 Pro 3486 P50 Pro +4% 3641 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 X60 Pro +19% 717138 P50 Pro 602079 AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores (38th and 96th place)

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch 11.1 HarmonyOS 2.0 OS size 30 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4200 mAh 4360 mAh Charge power 33 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 22 min) Full charging time 1:00 hr 0:22 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) X60 Pro 10:07 hr P50 Pro n/a Watching videos (Player) X60 Pro 20:05 hr P50 Pro n/a Talk (3G) X60 Pro 24:24 hr P50 Pro n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3.5x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) 4 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP + 40 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10

Monochrome lens - - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV40A (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Vivo X60 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei P50 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X60 Pro 127 P50 Pro +17% 149 Video quality X60 Pro 100 P50 Pro +16% 116 Generic camera score X60 Pro 120 P50 Pro +20% 144

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness X60 Pro 94.1 dB P50 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2020 July 2021 Release date January 2021 August 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P50 Pro is definitely a better buy.