Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro (with Exynos 1080) that was released on December 29, 2020, against the OnePlus 7T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.