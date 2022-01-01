Home > Smartphone comparison > X60 Pro vs OnePlus 9RT – which one to choose?

Vivo X60 Pro vs OnePlus 9RT

Vivo X60 Pro
OnePlus 9RT

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on December 29, 2020, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 19.5 grams less
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1028 and 929 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT
  • Delivers 60% higher maximum brightness (1299 against 810 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (821K versus 720K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X60 Pro
vs
OnePlus 9RT

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% 87.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 6.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
X60 Pro
810 nits
OnePlus 9RT +60%
1299 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X60 Pro +3%
90.1%
OnePlus 9RT
87.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X60 Pro and OnePlus 9RT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 660
GPU clock 675 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X60 Pro +11%
1028
OnePlus 9RT
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X60 Pro +5%
3460
OnePlus 9RT
3294
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X60 Pro
720610
OnePlus 9RT +14%
821066
CPU 193824 212084
GPU 243003 326188
Memory 133158 128801
UX 152437 157852
Total score 720610 821066
3DMark Wild Life Performance
X60 Pro
4210
OnePlus 9RT +39%
5857
Stability 99% 66%
Graphics test 25 FPS 35 FPS
Graphics score 4210 5857
PCMark 3.0 score 11041 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM Funtouch 11.1 ColorOS 12
OS size 30 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 0:38 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X60 Pro
10:07 hr
OnePlus 9RT
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
X60 Pro
20:05 hr
OnePlus 9RT
n/a
Talk (3G)
X60 Pro
24:24 hr
OnePlus 9RT
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Vivo X60 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
X60 Pro
94.1 dB
OnePlus 9RT
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2020 October 2021
Release date January 2021 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 9RT. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Vivo X60 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

