Home > Smartphone comparison > X60 Pro vs Nord 2 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo X60 Pro vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Виво X60 Про
VS
Ванплас Норд 2 5G
Vivo X60 Pro
OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on December 29, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (814 against 628 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1015 and 800 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • Shows 32% longer battery life (102 vs 77 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X60 Pro
vs
Nord 2 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% 128.2%
PWM 245 Hz 119 Hz
Response time 6.4 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
X60 Pro +30%
814 nits
Nord 2 5G
628 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X60 Pro +5%
90.1%
Nord 2 5G
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X60 Pro and OnePlus Nord 2 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 675 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X60 Pro +27%
1015
Nord 2 5G
800
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X60 Pro +24%
3438
Nord 2 5G
2783
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results (27th and 58th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch 11.1 OxygenOS 11.3
OS size 30 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 0:31 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X60 Pro
10:07 hr
Nord 2 5G +61%
16:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
X60 Pro +25%
20:05 hr
Nord 2 5G
16:02 hr
Talk (3G)
X60 Pro
24:24 hr
Nord 2 5G +1%
24:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Vivo X60 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
X60 Pro +2%
127
Nord 2 5G
125
Video quality
X60 Pro
100
Nord 2 5G +5%
105
Generic camera score
X60 Pro +3%
120
Nord 2 5G
116

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
X60 Pro +15%
94.1 dB
Nord 2 5G
81.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2020 July 2021
Release date January 2021 July 2021
Launch price ~ 812 USD ~ 369 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X60 Pro. But if the software, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus 9 Pro or Vivo X60 Pro
2. Vivo V20 or Vivo X60 Pro
3. Vivo X50 or Vivo X60 Pro
4. Vivo X50 Pro or Vivo X60 Pro
5. OnePlus 9R or Vivo X60 Pro
6. Samsung Galaxy A52 or OnePlus Nord 2 5G
7. OnePlus 9 Pro or OnePlus Nord 2 5G
8. Xiaomi Poco F3 GT or OnePlus Nord 2 5G
9. OnePlus Nord or OnePlus Nord 2 5G
10. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite or OnePlus Nord 2 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish