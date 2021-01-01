Home > Smartphone comparison > X60 Pro vs Find X2 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on December 29, 2020, against the Oppo Find X2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1040 and 918 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2
  • 29% higher pixel density (513 vs 398 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
X60 Pro
100
Find X2
96
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X60 Pro
vs
Find X2

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.8:9
PPI 398 ppi 513 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% 90.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
X60 Pro
825 nits
Find X2 +4%
856 nits

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X60 Pro
90.1%
Find X2 +1%
90.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X60 Pro and Oppo Find X2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X60 Pro +13%
1040
Find X2
918
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X60 Pro +6%
3555
Find X2
3350
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
X60 Pro +9%
652193
Find X2
595943

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM Funtouch 11.1 ColorOS 7.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 33 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge (100% in 38 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 0:38 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X60 Pro +19%
10:07 hr
Find X2
8:49 hr
Watching videos (Player)
X60 Pro +25%
20:05 hr
Find X2
16:07 hr
Talk (3G)
X60 Pro +8%
24:24 hr
Find X2
22:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX708 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2020 March 2020
Release date January 2021 April 2020
Launch price ~ 812 USD ~ 912 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the connectivity and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X2. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Vivo X60 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

