Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on December 29, 2020, against the Oppo Find X2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.