Home > Smartphone comparison > X60 Pro vs Find X2 Neo – which one to choose?

Vivo X60 Pro vs Oppo Find X2 Neo

Виво X60 Про
VS
Оппо Find X2 Нео
Vivo X60 Pro
Oppo Find X2 Neo

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on December 29, 2020, against the Oppo Find X2 Neo, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (652K versus 300K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • 81% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1040 and 575 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X2 Neo
  • Shows 30% longer battery life (100 vs 77 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X60 Pro
vs
Find X2 Neo

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% 88.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 370 Hz
Response time - 2.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
X60 Pro +2%
825 nits
Find X2 Neo
809 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 72.4 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X60 Pro +2%
90.1%
Find X2 Neo
88.4%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X60 Pro and Oppo Find X2 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 620
GPU clock 587 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X60 Pro +81%
1040
Find X2 Neo
575
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X60 Pro +130%
3555
Find X2 Neo
1548
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
X60 Pro +117%
652193
Find X2 Neo
300639
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (25th and 186th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM Funtouch 11.1 ColorOS 7
OS size - 31 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4025 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X60 Pro
10:07 hr
Find X2 Neo +40%
14:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
X60 Pro +24%
20:05 hr
Find X2 Neo
16:11 hr
Talk (3G)
X60 Pro
24:24 hr
Find X2 Neo +21%
29:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 115°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) 4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2", Samsung S5K3H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Find X2 Neo from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
X60 Pro
n/a
Find X2 Neo
86.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2020 April 2020
Release date January 2021 June 2020
Launch price ~ 812 USD ~ 600 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X60 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo X50 vs X60 Pro
2. P30 Pro vs Find X2 Neo
3. Mi 10 vs Find X2 Neo
4. OnePlus 8 vs Find X2 Neo
5. OnePlus 8T vs Find X2 Neo
6. Find X2 Lite vs Find X2 Neo

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish