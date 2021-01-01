Home > Smartphone comparison > X60 Pro vs Find X3 Pro – which one to choose?

Vivo X60 Pro vs Oppo Find X3 Pro

Виво X60 Про
VS
Оппо Find X3 Про
Vivo X60 Pro
Oppo Find X3 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro (with Exynos 1080) that was released on December 29, 2020, against the Oppo Find X3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 15 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 32% higher pixel density (525 vs 398 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X60 Pro
vs
Find X3 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.4%
PWM - 362 Hz
Response time - 4.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
X60 Pro
n/a
Find X3 Pro
774 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X60 Pro +1%
90.1%
Find X3 Pro
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X60 Pro and Oppo Find X3 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1080 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP10 Adreno 660
GPU clock 800 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X60 Pro
870
Find X3 Pro +7%
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X60 Pro
2997
Find X3 Pro +11%
3341
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
X60 Pro
652841
Find X3 Pro +1%
656335

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM OriginOS ColorOS 11.2
OS size - 19.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 29 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 0:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X60 Pro
n/a
Find X3 Pro
10:55 hr
Watching videos (Player)
X60 Pro
n/a
Find X3 Pro
13:25 hr
Talk (3G)
X60 Pro
n/a
Find X3 Pro
22:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 -
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 110°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
X60 Pro
n/a
Find X3 Pro
90.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2020 March 2021
Release date January 2021 March 2021
SAR (head) - 0.88 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.22 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Find X3 Pro. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Vivo X60 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo V20 vs Vivo X60 Pro
2. Vivo X50 vs Vivo X60 Pro
3. Vivo X50 Pro vs Vivo X60 Pro
4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Oppo Find X3 Pro
5. OnePlus 8 Pro vs Oppo Find X3 Pro
6. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Oppo Find X3 Pro
7. Apple iPhone 12 Pro vs Oppo Find X3 Pro
8. Oppo Find X2 Pro vs Oppo Find X3 Pro
9. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G vs Oppo Find X3 Pro
10. Vivo X60 Pro Plus vs Oppo Find X3 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish