Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro (with Exynos 1080) that was released on December 29, 2020, against the Oppo Find X3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.