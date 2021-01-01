Home > Smartphone comparison > X60 Pro vs Realme X50 Pro – which one to choose?

Vivo X60 Pro vs Oppo Realme X50 Pro

Виво X60 Про
Vivo X60 Pro
VS
Оппо Реалми X50 Про
Oppo Realme X50 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro (with Exynos 1080) that was released on December 29, 2020, against the Oppo Realme X50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1080
  • Weighs 27 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X50 Pro
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X60 Pro
vs
Realme X50 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 92.8%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 2.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
X60 Pro
n/a
Realme X50 Pro
647 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 159 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X60 Pro +6%
90.1%
Realme X50 Pro
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X60 Pro and Oppo Realme X50 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1080 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP10 Adreno 650
GPU clock 800 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS - ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X60 Pro
875
Realme X50 Pro +4%
914
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X60 Pro
2999
Realme X50 Pro +9%
3267
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
X60 Pro +8%
654137
Realme X50 Pro
604096
AnTuTu 8 Android Phone Scores (10th and 16th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM OriginOS Realme UI 1.0
OS size - 29 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 33 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes, SuperDart Flash Charge (100% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 0:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X60 Pro
n/a
Realme X50 Pro
13:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
X60 Pro
n/a
Realme X50 Pro
17:20 hr
Talk (3G)
X60 Pro
n/a
Realme X50 Pro
22:27 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 5x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung GW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
X60 Pro
n/a
Realme X50 Pro
88.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2020 February 2020
Release date January 2021 July 2020
Launch price - ~ 587 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X60 Pro. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme X50 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo X60 Pro or Vivo X50
2. Vivo X60 Pro or X50 Pro
3. Oppo Realme X50 Pro or Huawei P30 Pro
4. Oppo Realme X50 Pro or Huawei P40 Pro
5. Oppo Realme X50 Pro or Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
6. Oppo Realme X50 Pro or OnePlus 7T
7. Oppo Realme X50 Pro or Realme 6 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish