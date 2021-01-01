Home > Smartphone comparison > X60 Pro vs Galaxy Note 20 – which one to choose?

Vivo X60 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Виво X60 Про
VS
Самсунг Галакси Ноут 20
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on December 29, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (814 against 619 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1015 and 919 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2400 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X60 Pro
vs
Galaxy Note 20

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% 89.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% 99.9%
PWM 245 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 6.4 ms 6.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
X60 Pro +32%
814 nits
Galaxy Note 20
619 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X60 Pro +1%
90.1%
Galaxy Note 20
89.2%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X60 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Samsung Exynos 990
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 675 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X60 Pro +10%
1015
Galaxy Note 20
919
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X60 Pro +25%
3438
Galaxy Note 20
2742
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
X60 Pro
n/a
Galaxy Note 20
474570
AnTuTu 9 Android Results (27th and 65th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM Funtouch 11.1 One UI 2.5
OS size 30 GB 35 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X60 Pro
10:07 hr
Galaxy Note 20
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
X60 Pro
20:05 hr
Galaxy Note 20
n/a
Talk (3G)
X60 Pro
24:24 hr
Galaxy Note 20
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Vivo X60 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
X60 Pro +3%
127
Galaxy Note 20
123
Video quality
X60 Pro
100
Galaxy Note 20 +5%
105
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
X60 Pro +7%
94.1 dB
Galaxy Note 20
87.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2020 August 2020
Release date January 2021 August 2020
Launch price ~ 812 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) - 0.359 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.366 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and software are more important to you, then choose the Vivo X60 Pro. But if the battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

