Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on December 29, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.