Home > Smartphone comparison > X60 Pro vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra – which one to choose?

Vivo X60 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Виво X60 Про
VS
Самсунг Галакси Ноут 20 Ультра
Vivo X60 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on December 29, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (730K versus 525K)
  • Weighs 29 grams less
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1051 and 955 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Shows 30% longer battery life (100 vs 77 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (1033 against 823 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X60 Pro
vs
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 496 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% 91.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.9%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
X60 Pro
823 nits
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +26%
1033 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 164.8 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X60 Pro
90.1%
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +2%
91.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X60 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Samsung Exynos 990
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 587 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X60 Pro +24%
3530
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
2841
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
X60 Pro +39%
730308
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
525644

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Funtouch 11.1 One UI 3.0
OS size - 34.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (43% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X60 Pro
10:07 hr
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +41%
14:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
X60 Pro +17%
20:05 hr
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
17:21 hr
Talk (3G)
X60 Pro +3%
24:24 hr
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
23:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2020 August 2020
Release date January 2021 August 2020
Launch price ~ 812 USD ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.319 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.557 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Vivo X60 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo X50 or Vivo X60 Pro
2. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro or Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
3. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus or Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
4. OnePlus 8 Pro or Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE or Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
6. Apple iPhone 12 Pro or Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish