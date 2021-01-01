Home > Smartphone comparison > X60 Pro vs Galaxy S20 Ultra – which one to choose?

Vivo X60 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Vivo X60 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on December 29, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • Weighs 41 grams less
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1015 and 897 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • 28% higher pixel density (511 vs 398 PPI)
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (87 vs 77 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X60 Pro
vs
Galaxy S20 Ultra

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 511 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% 89.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% 99.2%
PWM 245 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 6.4 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
X60 Pro
814 nits
Galaxy S20 Ultra +10%
892 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 166.9 mm (6.57 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Vivo X60 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 675 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X60 Pro +13%
1015
Galaxy S20 Ultra
897
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X60 Pro +21%
3438
Galaxy S20 Ultra
2853
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Funtouch 11.1 One UI 3.0
OS size 30 GB 23.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 80 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X60 Pro
10:07 hr
Galaxy S20 Ultra +2%
10:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
X60 Pro +60%
20:05 hr
Galaxy S20 Ultra
12:53 hr
Talk (3G)
X60 Pro
24:24 hr
Galaxy S20 Ultra
24:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 4x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Vivo X60 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 7864 x 5200
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 22
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
X60 Pro +11%
94.1 dB
Galaxy S20 Ultra
84.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2020 February 2020
Release date January 2021 March 2020
Launch price ~ 812 USD ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.32 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Vivo X60 Pro.

