Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on December 29, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.