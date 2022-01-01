Vivo X60 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus VS Vivo X60 Pro Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on December 29, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB

Weighs 16 grams less Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Delivers 114% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 825 nits)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.5:9 PPI 398 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% 88.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.9% - PWM 245 Hz - Response time 6.4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness X60 Pro 825 nits Galaxy S22 Plus +114% 1767 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio X60 Pro +2% 90.1% Galaxy S22 Plus 88.3%

Performance Tests of Vivo X60 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Samsung Exynos 2200 Max. clock 3200 MHz 2800 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 Samsung Xclipse 920 GPU clock 675 MHz 1300 MHz FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) X60 Pro 1038 Galaxy S22 Plus +12% 1163 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) X60 Pro 3506 Galaxy S22 Plus +1% 3549 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 X60 Pro 722692 Galaxy S22 Plus n/a CPU 193824 - GPU 243003 - Memory 133158 - UX 152437 - Total score 722692 - 3DMark Wild Life Performance X60 Pro 4210 Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 25 FPS - Graphics score 4210 - PCMark 3.0 score 11058 - AnTuTu Android Ranking Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM Funtouch 11.1 One UI 4.1 OS size 30 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4200 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 33 W 45 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 20 min) Full charging time 1:00 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) X60 Pro 10:07 hr Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Watching videos (Player) X60 Pro 20:05 hr Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Talk (3G) X60 Pro 24:24 hr Galaxy S22 Plus n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 - Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Vivo X60 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.24" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X60 Pro 127 Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Video quality X60 Pro 100 Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Generic camera score X60 Pro 120 Galaxy S22 Plus n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness X60 Pro 94.1 dB Galaxy S22 Plus n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2020 February 2022 Release date January 2021 March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is definitely a better buy.