Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on December 29, 2020, against the Vivo V20 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 88% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (727K versus 386K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 63% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1034 and 635 points
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20 Pro
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% 85%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 6.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
X60 Pro
822 nits
V20 Pro
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 158.8 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X60 Pro +6%
90.1%
V20 Pro
85%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo V20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 620
GPU clock 675 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X60 Pro +63%
1034
V20 Pro
635
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X60 Pro +113%
3519
V20 Pro
1655
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X60 Pro +88%
727375
V20 Pro
386019
CPU 193824 109651
GPU 243003 103696
Memory 133158 71416
UX 152437 98181
Total score 727375 386019
3DMark Wild Life Performance
X60 Pro +155%
4210
V20 Pro
1654
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 25 FPS 9 FPS
Graphics score 4210 1654
PCMark 3.0 score 11137 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch 11.1 Funtouch OS 11
OS size 30 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X60 Pro
10:07 hr
V20 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
X60 Pro
20:05 hr
V20 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
X60 Pro
24:24 hr
V20 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Vivo X60 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
X60 Pro
127
V20 Pro
n/a
Video quality
X60 Pro
100
V20 Pro
n/a
Generic camera score
X60 Pro
120
V20 Pro
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 24
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
X60 Pro
94.1 dB
V20 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2020 September 2020
Release date January 2021 September 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X60 Pro is definitely a better buy.

