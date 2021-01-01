Vivo X60 Pro vs V20 Pro VS Vivo X60 Pro Vivo V20 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on December 29, 2020, against the Vivo V20 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

88% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (727K versus 386K)

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1

63% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1034 and 635 points Reasons to consider the Vivo V20 Pro Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% 85% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.9% - PWM 245 Hz - Response time 6.4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness X60 Pro 822 nits V20 Pro n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio X60 Pro +6% 90.1% V20 Pro 85%

Performance Tests of Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo V20 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Max. clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 620 GPU clock 675 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) X60 Pro +63% 1034 V20 Pro 635 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) X60 Pro +113% 3519 V20 Pro 1655 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 X60 Pro +88% 727375 V20 Pro 386019 CPU 193824 109651 GPU 243003 103696 Memory 133158 71416 UX 152437 98181 Total score 727375 386019 3DMark Wild Life Performance X60 Pro +155% 4210 V20 Pro 1654 Stability 99% 99% Graphics test 25 FPS 9 FPS Graphics score 4210 1654 PCMark 3.0 score 11137 - AnTuTu 9 Android Results Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Funtouch 11.1 Funtouch OS 11 OS size 30 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4200 mAh 4000 mAh Charge power 33 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 35 min) Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) X60 Pro 10:07 hr V20 Pro n/a Watching videos (Player) X60 Pro 20:05 hr V20 Pro n/a Talk (3G) X60 Pro 24:24 hr V20 Pro n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Vivo X60 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 44 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 - Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X60 Pro 127 V20 Pro n/a Video quality X60 Pro 100 V20 Pro n/a Generic camera score X60 Pro 120 V20 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 24 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness X60 Pro 94.1 dB V20 Pro n/a

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced December 2020 September 2020 Release date January 2021 September 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X60 Pro is definitely a better buy.