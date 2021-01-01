Vivo X60 Pro vs V23 5G VS Vivo X60 Pro Vivo V23 5G Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on December 29, 2020, against the Vivo V23 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (727K versus 478K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1034 and 790 points Reasons to consider the Vivo V23 5G Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 1-year newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.56 inches 6.44 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% 88% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.9% - PWM 245 Hz - Response time 6.4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness X60 Pro 822 nits V23 5G n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 157.2 mm (6.19 inches) Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 72.4 mm (2.85 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.55 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Gray Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio X60 Pro +2% 90.1% V23 5G 88%

Performance Tests of Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo V23 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G MediaTek Dimensity 920 Max. clock 3200 MHz 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78 L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G68 MC4 GPU clock 675 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~684 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 - Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) X60 Pro +31% 1034 V23 5G 790 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) X60 Pro +33% 3519 V23 5G 2642 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 X60 Pro +52% 727375 V23 5G 478742 CPU 193824 116402 GPU 243003 136048 Memory 133158 95945 UX 152437 126331 Total score 727375 478742 3DMark Wild Life Performance X60 Pro 4210 V23 5G n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 25 FPS - Graphics score 4210 - PCMark 3.0 score 11137 - AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (44th and 179th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM Funtouch 11.1 Funtouch 12 OS size 30 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4200 mAh 4200 mAh Charge power 33 W 44 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (68% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:00 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) X60 Pro 10:07 hr V23 5G n/a Watching videos (Player) X60 Pro 20:05 hr V23 5G n/a Talk (3G) X60 Pro 24:24 hr V23 5G n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Vivo X60 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 8700 x 5800 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality X60 Pro 127 V23 5G n/a Video quality X60 Pro 100 V23 5G n/a Generic camera score X60 Pro 120 V23 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max. loudness X60 Pro 94.1 dB V23 5G n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2020 January 2022 Release date January 2021 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X60 Pro is definitely a better buy.