Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on December 29, 2020, against the Vivo V23e, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.