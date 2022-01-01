Home > Smartphone comparison > X60 Pro vs Vivo V23e – which one to choose?

Vivo X60 Pro vs Vivo V23e

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on December 29, 2020, against the Vivo V23e, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X60 Pro
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (720K versus 331K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 63% higher maximum brightness (810 against 497 nits)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 870 5G
  • Thinner bezels – 6.3% more screen real estate
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 91% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1028 and 537 points
Reasons to consider the Vivo V23e
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
X60 Pro
vs
Vivo V23e

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.1% 83.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.9% -
PWM 245 Hz -
Response time 6.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
X60 Pro +63%
810 nits
Vivo V23e
497 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Metal -
Colors White, Gray Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
X60 Pro +8%
90.1%
Vivo V23e
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo V23e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 675 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
X60 Pro +91%
1028
Vivo V23e
537
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
X60 Pro +85%
3460
Vivo V23e
1873
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
X60 Pro +117%
720610
Vivo V23e
331906
CPU 193824 95471
GPU 243003 76644
Memory 133158 71843
UX 152437 88535
Total score 720610 331906
3DMark Wild Life Performance
X60 Pro +283%
4210
Vivo V23e
1098
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 25 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 4210 1098
PCMark 3.0 score 11041 6443
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Funtouch 11.1 Funtouch OS 12
OS size 30 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4050 mAh
Charge power 33 W 44 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 30 min) Yes (31% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 0:59 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
X60 Pro
10:07 hr
Vivo V23e
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
X60 Pro
20:05 hr
Vivo V23e
n/a
Talk (3G)
X60 Pro
24:24 hr
Vivo V23e
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS -
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Vivo X60 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 8700 x 5800
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
X60 Pro
127
Vivo V23e
n/a
Video quality
X60 Pro
100
Vivo V23e
n/a
Generic camera score
X60 Pro
120
Vivo V23e
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
X60 Pro
94.1 dB
Vivo V23e
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2020 November 2021
Release date January 2021 November 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X60 Pro is definitely a better buy.

