Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on December 29, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X60
  • 10.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (627K versus 60K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1358 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 2942 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 8.4% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Vivo
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1115 and 845 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo X60
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.56 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 32.8 ms
Contrast - 1920:1
Max. Brightness
Vivo X60
n/a
iPhone XR
695 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 175.6 gramm (6.19 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo X60 +11%
87.4%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X60 and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 675 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo X60
845
iPhone XR +32%
1115
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo X60 +33%
2919
iPhone XR
2196
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Vivo X60
n/a
iPhone XR
332686
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo X60 +936%
627915
iPhone XR
60592
Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM Funtouch 11.1 -
OS size - 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Vivo X60
n/a
iPhone XR
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Vivo X60
n/a
iPhone XR
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Vivo X60
n/a
iPhone XR
15:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Vivo X60
n/a
iPhone XR
87.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2020 September 2018
Release date January 2021 October 2018
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X60 is definitely a better buy.

