Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on December 29, 2020, against the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.