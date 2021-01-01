Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on December 29, 2020, against the Oppo Realme Q3 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1100 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.