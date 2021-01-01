Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on December 29, 2020, against the Oppo Realme XT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.