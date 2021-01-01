Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo X60 vs Galaxy M62 (F62) – which one to choose?

Vivo X60 vs Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.56-inch Vivo X60 (with Exynos 1080) that was released on December 29, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62), which is powered by Exynos 9825 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo X60
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (640K versus 451K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62)
  • Comes with 2700 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.56 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.8:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 86.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Vivo X60
n/a
Galaxy M62 (F62)
420 nits

Design and build

Height 159.6 mm (6.28 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 175.6 gramm (6.19 oz) 218 gramm (7.69 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo X60 +1%
87.4%
Galaxy M62 (F62)
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Vivo X60 and Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1080 Samsung Exynos 9825
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP10 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 800 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivo X60 +14%
878
Galaxy M62 (F62)
768
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivo X60 +50%
2976
Galaxy M62 (F62)
1979
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Vivo X60 +42%
640774
Galaxy M62 (F62)
451281
AnTuTu Android Rating (22nd and 100th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM OriginOS One UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 7000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (60% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:10 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K3L6 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2020 February 2021
Release date January 2021 February 2021
Launch price - ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X60 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

